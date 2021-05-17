Experience The Mill in Altoona: Where Old Meets New

In this installment of Stuckey Buick GMC’s #EnvisionAltoona, Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Steve McKnight, President of the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation (ABCD Corp) and Matt Stuckey owner of Stuckey Automotive about “The Mill” in Altoona, PA. For decades, the building, known previously as “Silk Mills,” was an industrial machine used for making garments until it was closed in 1991.

After years of standing tall as an empty structure, business leaders in Central PA came together to bring life back to the building that once employed hundreds of workers.

Each brick, window and floor frame is a tribute to individuals who helped to fuel America’s Industrial Revolution. Today, The Mill houses that history and spirit for next generation businesses, innovators and talent-force.

The Mill is expected to be move-in ready in the Fall of 2021. The multi-use facility provides premium office, retail, and restaurant space. If you’d like to know more about the building, leasing, and other inquiries contact Matt Fox at 814-944-6113 or email him at mattf@abcdcorp.org.