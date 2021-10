BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- A Bedford County woman is facing a slew of assault charges after police say she spit on and kicked a state trooper.

Police arrived at the 3000 block on Lafayette Road in Roaring Spring for a report of a domestic dispute coming from a car parked in the driveway at a resident's house on Oct. 19 at 11:31 p.m. When the resident went outside to tell the couple arguing to go away, a woman shouted profanity and threw an empty beer can at him, according to the complaint.