PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Excise Distillery located in Patton, Cambria County is “committed to serving high-quality spirits made from premium ingredients that support local businesses, farms, and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with two of the four distillery owners Jordan Fees and Nathan Bearer about their upcoming one-year anniversary on July 16, 2022.

Fees and Bearer are school teachers at Cambria Heights.

They say they take pride in having a high-quality product that is 100% American-made and connects to the historical roots of distilled spirits in Pennsylvania and the entire United States.

“Our goal at Excise Distillery is to provide you with a premium product that unites you with American values, tradition, and legacy.”

Join the Excise Distillery team this weekend as they celebrate their one-year anniversary and gear up for many more years to come:

Excise Distillery also offers custom labels for weddings, businesses, graduations, and beyond. If you can dream it, they can make it!