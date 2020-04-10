ESPN to air HORSE challenge with NBA & WNBA stars

Live games are returning to ESPN. The network will air a 2-day HORSE challenge starting Sunday April 12, 2020.

HORSE is the basketball shooting game where players try to spell out H-O-R-S-E.

It will be played by current and former NBA and WNBA stars. Participants of note include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Tamika Catchings. They will play on courts in or near their homes, and ESPN is carrying the four hour event live.

There haven’t been any NBA basketball games since March 11, 2020. ESPN has been filling its air with opinion shows and replays since then.