ESPN launches Michael Jordan docuseries early due to COVID-19

With no live sports to air due to the Coronavirus crisis, ESPN is moving up the airing of a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1990’s Chicago Bulls.

“The Last Dance” was originally set to premiere in June, but will now start on April 19, 2020 and air on Sunday nights over five weeks through May 17, 2020.

The ESPN series features never-before-seen footage from the 1997/1998 season.

In a statement, ESPN said “As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience.”