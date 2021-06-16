EnvisionAltoona stops by the Altoona Area High School’s Robotics Class



#EnvisionAltoona is all about highlighting amazing things happening right here in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner stops by the Altoona Area High School in the Buick Envision to see first-hand how the robotics class at AAHS is helping to shape students’ plans for the future.

Andy Neely, the Altoona Area High School principal shares why it’s so important to offer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) to the students in Altoona.

Matt Stuckey, owner of Stuckey Buick GMC also visits the intro to robotics course and shares first hand how the information these high school students are learning directly correlates to the “real world” — especially in the car industry.