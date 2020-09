Elton John is sharing never before released music.



The Pinball Wizard singer dug through his archives to release an 8-CD collection called the Jewel Box. It includes 148 songs going back all the way to 1965.

Elton John said it was the lockdown that allowed him to delve back into every period of his career and the walk down memory lane was an absolute joy.

The massive 8-CD collection with rare songs, deep cuts, and obscure B-sides is expected to be released this November.