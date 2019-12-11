Breaking News
Police investigate alleged Penn State shooting threat
Closings & Delays
PA CareerLink of Blair County

Ellen to bring “life-changing joy” with nightly special

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ellen Degeneres is making her list, checking it twice and ready to spread some life- changing joy this holiday season.

Her three part series–Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways–debuts Tuesday, December 10. Celebrities like Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Timberlake will join Ellen.

The holiday show goes to great lengths to deliver heartwarming and incredible gifts to unsuspecting but deserving people. Some recipients are surprised in their homes, workplace and the audience. Ellen warns viewers “get a hanky and get it now!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss