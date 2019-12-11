Ellen to bring “life-changing joy” with nightly special

Ellen Degeneres is making her list, checking it twice and ready to spread some life- changing joy this holiday season.

Her three part series–Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways–debuts Tuesday, December 10. Celebrities like Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Timberlake will join Ellen.

The holiday show goes to great lengths to deliver heartwarming and incredible gifts to unsuspecting but deserving people. Some recipients are surprised in their homes, workplace and the audience. Ellen warns viewers “get a hanky and get it now!”