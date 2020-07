Police in California have released new details about a burglar that hit Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi’s home on July 4, 2020.



Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said burglars hit the celebrity couple’s home in Montecito. Officials did not say exactly what was stolen, but the items were described as “high-value jewelry and watches.”

Detectives are investigating if this is related to other celebrity home burglaries.