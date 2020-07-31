Ellen DeGeneres responds to allegations of hostile work environment among production staff

Thursday Ellen DeGeneres sent an emotional message to the staff of her TV talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying she’s taking steps to improve the culture on set. This comes after a number of accusations from former employees. Several previous staffers of the show made allegations in a Buzzfeed article earlier this month complaining of bullying and racism among production staff.



DeGeneres’ email followed an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television, which produces the daytime talk show.

In her email, DeGeneres writes:

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect….Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.”