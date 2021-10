ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he threatened a man's life with a knife only to return to the home a couple of hours later and threaten the woman living there.

Daniel Wilkinson, 47, of Altoona reportedly showed up at a home on the 1600 block of N. 5th Avenue in the Juniata area of Altoona Oct. 23 around 10 p.m. to discuss his "relationship" with the woman that told police they haven't seen each other in almost 20 years and ran into each other a few weeks prior.