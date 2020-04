Still have a sweet tooth as we approach Easter? Gardners Candies has you covered!

While online orders are flooding in, picking up at your local store could be much easier and quicker!

The stores are already stocked with all of your chocolate needs! Give your store a call, place an order, and schedule your pickup! When you arrive, one of the friendly staff members at Gardners will place the order in your car and you’ll be on your way!