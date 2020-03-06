“Easter for Eli” sets goal: 10K Easter baskets for hospitalized children

Martin Garrett, founder of “Easter for Eli,” stopped by Studio 814 to talk about their upcoming goal: 10,000 Easter baskets by March 22, 2020.

A little about the organization:

Elias “Eli” Garrett was a loving 3-year-old little boy who lost his courageous and long battle with Non-Hodgkins T-Cell Lymphoma on May 7, 2009, just 10 days before his fourth birthday.

In his memory, “Easter for Eli” started collecting Easter baskets to be delivered to children who are hospitalized over the Easter Holiday.