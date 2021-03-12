Easter for Eli brings smiles to children in hospitals with Easter basket deliveries & more

“Easter for Eli” is a non-profit that brings smiles to children in hospitals by delivering Easter baskets and gift cards in memory of Elias Garrett who lost his battle with cancer.

Led by Martin Garrett, Eli’s dad, the organization collects materials and gifts to create thousands of Easter baskets for children in hospitals over the Easter Holiday. They also donate gift cards and other healthcare related items, give encouragement, and offer emotional support to local families with children who are battling cancer.

Find out how you can help Easter for Eli by clicking here.