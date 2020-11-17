Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wraps up filming new movie “Red Notice”

The Rock has officially wrapped up his latest Netflix movie – Red Notice – expected to come out next year.

In an Instagram post, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thanked his writer and director Rawson Thurber for being the quiet force behind the film including what The Rock calls the “biggest sales pitch in the history of Hollywood.”

The movie is about a global hunt to capture the world’s most wanted art thief. The International Criminal Police Organization issues a Red Notice to find the suspect. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.