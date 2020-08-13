Dwayne Johnson is highest paid actor in the world

If you could smell what The Rock is cooking, it would smell extremely green.



Dwayne Johnson is swimming in dough. According to Forbes, he’s locked in as the highest paid actor in the world for the second year in a row.

The Rock raked in $87.5 million big ones in the twelve months starting in June of last year.

$23.5 million of that is just from the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice.

Ryan Reynolds is second on the list. Mark Wahlberg comes in third.

Other than just acting, Johnson also reels in plenty of cash from his Under Armour clothing line “Project Rock.”