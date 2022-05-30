Formed in late 2012, DuShane is a culmination of southern rock and country. The band consists of vocals, electric/acoustic guitars, bass, drums, pedal steel, violin and keyboards.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with lead singer DuShane and Brian Stashak, bass player for the band to hear about their sound and new music, including a new song coming out this summer 2022.

Formally of the band Law and Order (MCA Records), lead singer DuShane, brought up on the Nashville/Memphis sound but also uses his New York City roots to create their “Urban Country” Americana sound. The Band is a blend of acoustic and sonic texture that is reminiscent of classic country and southern rock, and shimmers with modern studio sounds and arrangements.

The DuShane Band performs “End Up Gone.”

Sweet my “Daisy Girl” hits one million Spotify Playlist Followers. DuShane Band takes to the 814 Sound Stage to play this hit! Special appearances from Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner, plus Chef Janet of Sip and Saute dancing out to this upbeat, country song.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Check out DuShane Band on Facebook and Instagram.