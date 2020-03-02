Duff wants to do “Lizzie McGuire” reboot but wants it on Hulu instead

Hilary Duff says she wants to participate in a reboot of “Lizzie McGuire,” just not on Disney Plus.



The actress played a preteen version of the character in the early 2000s. Back then, the show aired on the Disney Channel.

The reboot follows Lizzie in her 30’s, and Duff says it’s not realistic to tell that story with a PG-rating.

She wants the show to air on Hulu instead of Disney Plus. Now, production of the reboot is on hold.

Variety reports that’s because the series creator has stepped away from the project.