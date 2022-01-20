DuBois bridal boutique brings world class style to small town

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no question, for many women, their wedding day is one of the best days of their lives. A bridal boutique in downtown DuBois, Madison Marie Bridal is bringing world-class style to the town. Owner, Madison Stoltz Jensen opened the shop a few years ago after remodeling the space. Madison says if brides are looking to get married this year, now is the time to pick out your dress.

Madison lived in Denmark for a few years. That’s where she learned skills to become and makeup artist, but also learned that she loved bridal ware and met her husband.

The shop carries a wide variety of dresses in many colors, styles, shapes and sizes.

Madison works with brides early on in the process from start to finish, making sure they find their dream dress.

There are so many looks to chose from, and Madison has an eye for detail and fashion. Whether it’s a classic look with a vintage flare, or a dress that is striking and elegant, Madison can help every bride find the right dress to fit their style.

And you can’t forget the accessories! Madison Marie Bridal carries jewelry, headbands, and vails to match each dress perfectly.

If Bride’s are interested in browsing the Shop, Madison encourages them to book an appointment with her. The store has a fitting room, platform, mirror and seating available for friends and family to watch.

Madison Marie Bridal is located at 107 N Brady St in DuBois. Give Madison a call at (814) 375-5033 or go to her website to book your appointment.