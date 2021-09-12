Drunken Mushrooms with Chef Terry

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg, Pa. shows us how to make a delicious appetizer. His “Drunken Mushrooms” are sure to be a hit at your next party or family gathering. Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

Mushrooms sliced 1/4″

1 1/2 tsp Thyme

1 tbsp Chopped Garlic

1 cup Brandy

Beef Gravy Mix (dry)

Heavy cream to desired thickness

Procedure:

Sweat the mushrooms

Saute with garlic and thyme

Add in Brandy, dust lightly with beef gravy mix, add desired amount of heavy cream

Serve with sliced baguettes

