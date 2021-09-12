Drunken Mushrooms with Chef Terry

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg, Pa. shows us how to make a delicious appetizer. His “Drunken Mushrooms” are sure to be a hit at your next party or family gathering. Check out the recipe below:
Ingredients:
Mushrooms sliced 1/4″
1 1/2 tsp Thyme
1 tbsp Chopped Garlic
1 cup Brandy
Beef Gravy Mix (dry)
Heavy cream to desired thickness
Procedure:
Sweat the mushrooms
Saute with garlic and thyme
Add in Brandy, dust lightly with beef gravy mix, add desired amount of heavy cream
Serve with sliced baguettes