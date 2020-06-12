Dropping the “Antebellum,” Country Band changes their name to Lady A

In a major sign that public opinion on racial history is shifting in America, the country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to “Lady A.”

In a statement made today, the Grammy Award-Winning group said they decided to drop “Antebellum” from their name after realizing the word’s association to a period of American history when slavery was still legal.

The word antebellum itself means “before the war,” most commonly in reference to the time before the American Civil War.

The band members say they are embarrassed they didn’t take the word’s implications into consideration sooner.