Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner heads to MarCia’s Chocolates to see what this “hot chocolate bomb” craze is all about.

MarCia Cumming, owner of MarCia’s Chocolates shows us how to decorate, mold, fill, and form the hot cocoa bombs at her shop in Altoona, Pa. Plus, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we get a preview of some of her hand-dipped chocolate strawberries.