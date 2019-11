Starbucks holiday cups are back! The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year — including the peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.



If you’re traveling this weekend, Starbucks teamed up with Alaska Airlines to give priority boarding to passengers holding the chain’s holiday cups.



The “espresso lane” begins Thursday November 7, 2019 and runs through Sunday November 10, 2019.