Call it “Double Barrymore.”

Drew Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self to promote her new daytime talk show on CBS.

The 45-year-old pulled clips of herself from her 1982 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to pull it off.

The Barrymore was on Carson for her role in ET: the Extra-terrestrial. Barrymore’s kids are 6-year-old Frankie and 7-year-old Olive.