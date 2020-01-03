Dr. Phil’s Son puts mansion on market for $5.7M

The son of Dr. Phil McGraw, 33-year old Jordan McgGaw, is selling his unusually decorated home for $5.75 million.



The 6,100 square foot home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms includes a staircase railing made from fake wooden branches, and a black-and-white checkerboard ceiling in the lobby.



The dining room has an art installation that has melted guns and rifles covering much of a wall.



The entryway boasts a hanging chair and throughout the home you can find a few angry stuffed anime figures.



In 2019 – McGraw toured with the Jonas Brothers as their opening act.