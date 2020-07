He’s been the go-to doctor on COVID-19, but last night Dr. Anthony Fauci got to have a little fun.

Fauci threw out the first pitch of the 2020 MLB season.

The defending World Series Champions Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. Fauci is a Nationals fan. He donned a team jersey and wore a face mask.

Fauci will likely return to his day job as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease — since his pitch didn’t reach home plate — landing wide left.