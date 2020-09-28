Dr. Bruno talks complete care and COVID testing with The Caring Healthcare Network

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — CEO of The Caring Healthcare Network, Dr. Albert Bruno, joined to the show to talk about their approach to patient.

With The Caring Healthcare Network, their approach to pain management is not just treatment of the physical. They take into account everything that goes along chronic pain including mental health and chiropractic care.

During the pandemic, they’ve also set up COVID-19 testing that is processed in their own lab located in Philipsburg. They are able to handle testing for schools, businesses, and individuals. They offer drive-up antibody testing, drive-up nasal swab testing, and drive-up rapid testing for children and adults.

Currently accepting new patients, The Caring Healthcare Network is located at 100 Chestnut Avenue in Altoona and 601 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. More information can be found on their website.