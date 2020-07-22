Dogs trained to detect Coronavirus

Police in Chile are training dogs to detect the Coronavirus.



A dog’s nose is about 50-times more sensitive than a human’s. These dogs have already been working for years in detecting explosives. They only need to learn a new smell.

Germany, Finland, France, and England all have dogs that can detect people with COVID-19, even when asymptomatic. The virus itself does not have a smell, but the infection generates a certain type of sweat the dogs can detect.

Chilean Police hope to have these four dogs ready to start patrols in mid-September.