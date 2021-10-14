DIY Massage Tips from Revive Modern Massage in State College

Alexa Krepps from Revive Modern Massage is a licensed massage therapist with over 16-years experience. She shares her wealth of knowledge on Studio 814 with some DIY tools you can make at home to help ease tension and relax your muscles.

Tool #1: Foam roller / Peanut roller DIY: Two tennis balls duct taped together

Tool #2: Graston/Gua Sha blade DIY: Soup spoon

Tool #3: Stretch out strap DIY: Hand towel or pillow case rolled lengthwise

Tool #4: Massage Stick DIY: Kitchen rolling pin



