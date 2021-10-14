DIY Massage Tips from Revive Modern Massage in State College

Alexa Krepps from Revive Modern Massage is a licensed massage therapist with over 16-years experience. She shares her wealth of knowledge on Studio 814 with some DIY tools you can make at home to help ease tension and relax your muscles.

Tool #1:  Foam roller / Peanut roller DIY: Two tennis balls duct taped together
Tool #2:  Graston/Gua Sha blade DIY: Soup spoon
Tool #3:  Stretch out strap DIY: Hand towel or pillow case rolled lengthwise
Tool #4:  Massage Stick DIY: Kitchen rolling pin

