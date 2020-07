An Indianapolis woman is able to walk again after divers recovered her prosthetic leg that went overboard while she was having some fun in the sun.



Amy Gillum says her prosthetic ended up falling off the boat when she was out on the water over the weekend. A fire department tactical team happened to be doing underwater exercises in the area.

The divers agreed to search for it and recovered the highly valued item. The leg is made of Titanium and Carbon fiber. It’s worth about $20-thousand.