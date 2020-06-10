Distiller Mix-Up! Hand sanitizer accidentally put in bottles labeled “Gin”

Remember when alcohol distilleries started pitching in to make hand sanitizer instead of booze for awhile? It’s a great idea, as long as you keep track of what product is in what bottle.



One distiller in Australia accidentally put hand sanitizer in bottles labeled as “gin.”

The bottles were on sale for two days, and thankfully only nine were sold over the weekend. One customer reportedly drank the hand sanitizer and became sick with a headache and nausea.

Apollo Bay Distillery has since recalled the bottles involved in the mix-up.

For anyone who does accidentally ingest hand sanitizer, experts say it’s not toxic. Even though it won’t kill you, drinking hand sanitizer can cause some pretty nasty digestive distress.