Disney World to start reopening some parks July 11th

Disney World has set its reopening dates after closing the park in mid-March in response to the pandemic.



Disney World plans to begin a phased reopening on July 11, 2020 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Parks, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios four days later.

Workers and guests will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature screenings before entering the parks.

Disney will reduce capacity at the parks and the resort will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks and other events that draw crowds.

It will also set up a cashless, contact-less payment system and increase the number of available hand-sanitizing stations.