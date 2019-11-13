Disney Plus launch leaves thousands with loading errors and connection problems

Disney Plus started today but not without a few bumps.



It’s the company’s first streaming service, and a new rival to other services like Netflix and Hulu. It will feature Disney content, including classic movies, shows and documentaries. Programming will also include Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films.



The day, however, was not seamless for the launch. The service hit some snags. Thousands of people reported loading errors and connection problems. A spokesman said Disney was working to quickly resolve those issues. Disney Plus is $6.99 per month.