Disney is pulling “Frozen” from Broadway

Disney has decided to “Let it Go.”



The company said yesterday it will not reopen its Broadway production of “Frozen.” The show shut down in March due to the pandemic. Its two-year run grossed more than $150-million.



But, Disney says it’s no longer feasible for it to have three shows on Broadway. The other two Disney shows include “Aladdin” and one of the longest running shows on Broadway, “The Lion King,” which has been in production for over 21 years.



For now, all Broadway shows are canceled through Labor Day due to the Coronavirus pandemic.