Disney’s online store is accepting orders for new toys featuring the “Baby Yoda” character. The products include an 11-inch plush doll and two bobble heads. The products, however, won’t ship until spring.



“Baby Yoda” is a nickname fans gave the break-out character in Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

“Baby Yoda’s” official name is “The Child.” It has not yet been revealed if he is related to the original Yoda.