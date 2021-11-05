Disability Advocate thanks Central Pa for support, shares behind the scenes of #TeamTorrid

Barb Zablotney, Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2018 and disability advocate, thanks the Central Pa community for voting for her in the #TeamTorrid model search. Over 7,000 people applied. After being narrowed down by the Torrid staff to a mere 30 individuals — Barb was then selected as a top ten finalist thanks to the votes of the 814. She explains why it is so important to show disability representation in clothing lines, websites, magazines, and more.

If you’d like to follow Barb’s journey, platform, and more check her out on Instagram @TheRollingRainbow.