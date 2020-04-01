Breaking News
All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

“Dinner party with dad” goes viral

Ben Moore, a BBC reporter and a father of two, staged a fine dining experience for his children during the Coronavirus lockdown, and it’s adorable.

You can see Moore dressed as a waiter presenting the milk container like a server usually does at a fine dining establishment.

He said the family had had a rough week juggling working from home and home schooling so he and his wife wanted a date night but the kids caught wind and wanted to make them dinner. The Moores said they knew that would have been a disaster so they decided to switch it around and make it fun.

The video has been watched over two million times.

