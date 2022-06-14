ASHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization for Animal Welfare in the state of PA that specializes in the rescue and rehab of draft horses at risk for slaughter. Their mission is “comprised of attending auctions as well as bailing directly from kill pens and getting the draft necessary attention for a successful life including but not limited to vet, farrier, dental care and behavioral support.”

John Gailey, his wife Vivien, and his son Matthias are teaming up with the Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue for a fundraiser at their winery, Woody Lodge Winery, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2 PM-6 PM. Proceeds from this great event go to helping the draft horses in need through the following:

Sanctuary living for draft horses — the drafts that have extensive medical needs and require significant management remain lifelong with Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue in their sanctuary environment where they live out the remainder of their lives and are personally managed by loving team personnel.

Rehab and Rehome — the drafts that do not require significant work and after evaluation are considered good candidates for placement will be available for adoption to families that are a good fit. All adoption fees go back into the care of the sanctuary drafts horses.

Humane euthanasia — Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue offers a humane euthanasia program for drafts that are beyond medical management and need help “crossing over.”

This weekend’s event will have craft vendors, food trucks, horses on-site, a basket raffle, and a 50/50 raffle all in the hopes of helping the local non-profit Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue flourish.