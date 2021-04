Kristin and Kathy from Gardners Candies stop by Studio 814 to showcase some yummy treats -- from chocolate bunnies to Gardners' new cocoa bombs with a bunny peep inside -- there is something for everyone in the family!

Check out any of the following Gardners Candies retail store locations: Tyrone, Logan Town Centre, Logan Valley Mall, State College, Indiana, Dubois, Johnstown, Huntingdon and Kittanning. All stores offer curbside pickup.