Actor Dennis Quaid, 65, best known for movies like the Parent Trap and The Day After Tomorrow, got engaged over the weekend to 26-year old Laura Savoie.

He got engaged in Hawaii over the weekend, following several months of dating. Savoie is a student at the University of Texas in Austin and plans to graduate in 2021. This will be Quaid’s fourth marriage.



He has a 27-year-old son with ex-wife Meg Ryan and 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.