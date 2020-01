Demi Lovato announced she’ll be singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 54.

Lovato hasn’t performed live since 2018 — before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose. She sought treatment and has opened up about her sobriety since then.

Lovato will also perform at the Grammy Awards later this month.

Super Bowl 54 will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show.