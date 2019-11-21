Delicious ‘Pizza Dip’ with the PA State Alternate Dairy Princess

Denae Hershberger, from Martinsburg, is the Pennsylvania State Alternate Dairy Princess. She lives on her family’s dairy farm where they milk 250 Holstein cows and utilize 1,000 acres. She attends Northern Bedford High School part time and also takes early college courses.

She shows Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy how to make pizza dip utilizing some dairy staples!

Recipe is as follows:

8-ounce package CREAM CHEESE

1 cup SOUR CREAM

1/8 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup pizza sauce

½ cup green peppers, chopped

12 pepperoni slices, quartered

1 cup MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Sprinkling of PARMESEAN CHEESE

Tortilla chips

In a mixing bowl, combine CREAM CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, Italian seasoning, garlic powder. Spread into a pie plate or serving dish, cover with pizza sauce, then cover with green pepper and pepperoni. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, then sprinkle MOZZARELLA AND PARMESEAN CHEESE, then bake ten more minutes.

Serve and enjoy!