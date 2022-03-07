KERSEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Deb’s All Occasion Chocolates has something for every sweet tooth! From custom chocolate pops to meltaway-filled Easter rabbits, Deb Wickett is a chocolate professional.

Wickett makes peanut butter metaways, peanut clusters, coconut cups, krunch cups, and turtles shaped like turtles. Her unique creations are sure to leave you smiling.

Deb’s All Occasion Chocolates creates beautiful chocolate creations for birthday parties, baby showers, weddings, and more.

A stiletto heel made entirely of chocolate. Made by Deb’s All Occasion Chocolates.

If you’d like to order from Deb, give her a call at 814-788-0822.