DC Fandome Convention shares teasers for “The Batman” & “The Suicide Squad” sequel

We are getting our first look at the new Batman movie.



Robert Pattinson stars as the caped crusader, and Zoe Kravitz debuts as “Catwoman.” Warner Brothers debuted the new trailer Saturday night at the DC Fandome — a virtual convention for DC Comics where a number of other superhero trailers were released.



The Batman was originally set to hit theaters in June 2021, but it was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic impacting its production. The highly anticipated film is now set to hit theaters just in time for Halloween on October 1, 2021.

Warner Brothers also released a teaser trailer for the villain filled rebrand of the The Suicide Squad. The film, set to be released next summer will be the sequel to Suicide Squad which focused on one of DC’s most popular villains, Harley Quinn.



Margot Robbie is set to return for her role as Harley alongside Viola Davis as “Amanda Waller.” Other notable additions include Idris Elba as “Bloodsport,” Pete Davidson as “Blackguard” and John Cena as “Peacemaker.”