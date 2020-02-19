Daytona 500 crash leaves Newman in serious condition

Race car driver, Ryan Newman, was involved in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 Monday sending his car flipping into the air.

Newman was leading the race when he was hit from behind. The impact sent Newman’s Ford into the outer wall, causing it to flip over and skid along the track on its roof for some distance.

The vehicle was then struck by another car, sending it up into the air. Newman eventually skidded to a halt while sparks, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the vehicle.

Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but with non life-threatening injuries.