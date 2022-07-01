ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — United Way of Blair County is hosting Day at the Races, presented by Mcquaide Blasko, a video horse racing fundraiser, July 9th at PNG Park, the home of the Altoona Curve. It is their premier fundraising event so make sure you get your tickets now!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the Director of Development at the United Way of Blair County Betsy Dreibelbis about the Day at the Races and how you can get in on the fun!

Gates open at 3 pm. There will be a delicious BBQ buffet from 4:30-6:30 pm (along with two drink tickets), and the video horse racing kicks off at 5 pm. There will be betting on the races, pull tabs, 50/50, and a silent auction with some amazing prizes up for grabs. When you buy your tickets, you can also buy a horse and name it with a chance to win some cash.

United Way of Blair County provides finding for over 20 different programs, this is crucial to those on the front lines to have the resources they need to provide care for people who walk through their doors. These programs range from Meals on Wheels, Family Services, Mountain Lion BackPack Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentoring, and the Healing Patch. These are just a few of the programs we help support. United Way of Blair County partners with agencies focused on education, health, financial stability, and meeting emergency needs for our community. We want to make sure our friends and neighbors have what they need to succeed.

Dreibelbis says that “thanks to generous sponsors the proceeds from the event will go100% back to the Blair County Community.”

The United Way of Blair County still has sponsorships available for their $1,000 and $500 spots.

The above organizations are proud sponsors of the Day at the Races fundraiser helping United Way of Blair County.

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. We have one life. To live better, we must LIVE UNITED®.