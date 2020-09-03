David Blaine’s “Ascension” moved from Hudson River to Great Basin Desert due to winds

Daredevil David Blaine performed his highly-anticipated “Ascension”stunt Wednesday, ascending nearly 25,000 feet into the Arizona sky — an altitude where most commercial airliners travel. He dangled from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth.

The magician was supposed to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City, but he had to do his trick out West due to unpredictable winds.

The “Ascension” lasted roughly 30 minutes. Blaine reached an altitude slightly higher than Mount Everest before releasing himself from the balloon cluster and free-falling for some 30 seconds before deploying a parachute to slow his descent.

The entire stunt was live streamed on David Blaine’s YouTube channel.