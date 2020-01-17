Dave Matthews Band Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub angers fans!!

Dave Matthews Band fans are angry!

Despite dominating the fan vote with more than a million supporters – the band didn’t make the cut for this year’s rock and roll hall of fame. This marks the first band in the hall’s history to get the fan vote, but not make it in.

Fans took to Twitter expressing their outrage using the hashtags ‘boycott rock hall’… and ‘robbed.’

The band put out a statement congratulating nominees and thanking fans for their support. We told you on the show yesterday the inductees included the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and the Notorious BIG.