CVS testing prescription drone deliveries

CVS is partnering with UPS, which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.



The drones will be automated, flying on pre-planned routes — in as quickly as five or ten minutes. They will carry packages up to five pounds, and leave them in the front or back yard.



CVS and UPS have not said when or where deliveries will begin. The news follows a similar announcement from Walgreens which recently launched a small drone delivery service in Christiansburg, Virginia.