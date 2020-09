The ZSL London Zoo welcomed the birth of a two-toed sloth named “Truffle” in mid-August.

Coming several weeks ahead of schedule, the birth caught zoo staff by surprise spotting the baby clinging to its mother the next day.

The baby spent the first few days snuggled with its mother high in the trees of the animals’ enclosure, and has since begun to slowly exploring. Keepers will only know the sex of the baby after a DNA hair analysis.